Video: Frank Lampard makes crazy decision in Chelsea training session

Just when you think that this Premier League season couldn’t get any crazier for Chelsea, Frank Lampard goes and does something that has topped everything off.

It’s been a circus down at Stamford Bridge for a variety of reasons during the 2022/23 campaign, and the quicker it can be written off and moved on from the better for all concerned.

As a somewhat perfect sign off to all that’s gone before, and as talkSPORT reported, Lampard thought it would be a good idea to have Chelsea’s U14 captain, Charlie Holland, training with the first-team on Thursday.

Regardless of his reasoning, you just don’t put a 13 or 14-year-old kid in with professional adult players, and if nothing else it shows just how unsuitable Lampard is for managing at the top level.

?? Chelsea squad in training ahead of the weekend as they hope to build on their first win under Frank Lampard pic.twitter.com/n0Gv5Y5wed — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 11, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports/Football Daily