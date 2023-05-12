Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that it’s unlikely that they will achieve a top four finish at the end of the season.

Klopp’s side are currently fifth in the league and a point behind Manchester United in fourth who have a game in hand over them.

The Reds have won their last six Premier League matches in a row which has really salvaged their chances of playing in Europe’s top competition next season.

Speaking in his most recent press conference, the German praised Liverpool’s recent form but isn’t so sure they will be playing in the Champions League in the 2023/24 campaign.

He stated, “We played a really bad season I think everybody in this room agrees. We have 62 points. So it’s strange, there is still quality in the boys.

“I know everybody wants to go now to the Champions League, I understand that 100% I want [it]. It’s just not really likely, that’s the situation we created. But to show up and show again that we are able to do special things. I’m really happy about winning six games in a row, it’s special.”

With the Reds not so far off a place in the top four, we suspect that their manager could be playing some mind games with Man United and Newcastle United.

By acting as if they’re out of the race, it could put pressure on both clubs. Should Liverpool then capitalise, Klopp can say that his team over achieved in the second half of the season.