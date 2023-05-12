Video: ‘We stand with Sonny’ – Tottenham’s Ryan Mason wants racist supporter punished

Tottenham Hotspur’s interim manager looked ahead to their next Premier League fixture against Aston Villa by speaking about the appalling racist abuse that Son Heung-min suffered in their last game against Crystal Palace.

It was clear that Mason wanted to protect not just Son but any player that has to put up with such nonsense, highlighting the fact that players are only there to do a job and to entertain.

That shouldn’t mean they should be subjected to any form of abuse, racist or otherwise.

The welfare of the players is paramount, and Mason wants to see those intent on causing distress held accountable for their actions.

"Anyone stepping out of line needs to be punished" Ryan Mason responds to the racist abuse Son Heung-Min faced last week from a Crystal Palace supporter pic.twitter.com/XEUF6o687h — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) May 12, 2023

Pictures from Hayters/Sun Sport