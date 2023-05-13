Video: Antony assists Anthony as Martial finishes off brilliant Manchester United move

Manchester United have taken the lead against Wolves thanks to Anthony Martial.

Antony who had just missed an easy chance to give United the lead made quick amends as he teed up the Frenchman for a simple tap in.

The goal came from a United break after the ball was turned over at the half-way line. Bruno Fernandes picked up the ball and made a defense splitting pass to send the Brazilian through on goal who unselfishly passed it for Anthony Martial to finish.

Watch the goal: