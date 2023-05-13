Video: Chelsea up against it again as Awoniyi strikes early for Forest

It’s the same old story for Frank Lampard and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Taiwo Awoniyi putting relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest ahead in the opening 13 minutes.

The visitors to west London had taken the game to their more celebrated hosts, who looked like the end of the season can’t come soon enough for them.

A simple cross into the box should’ve been collected by Edouard Mendy, but he made a mess of it and Awoniyi punished the mistake.

GOAL | Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest | Taiwo Awoniyipic.twitter.com/azLT7DCQZC — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 13, 2023

Chelsea are down early at home to Nottingham Forest. ? ?: @USANetwork | #CHENFO pic.twitter.com/CKMP1QytYz — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 13, 2023

Pictures from ESPN and NBC Sport Soccer