Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken about the future of Ilkay Gundogan following his brace in a 3-0 victory away at Everton.

Gundogan scored City’s opener with a fabulous bit of technique, he’d then add their third with a free-kick from outside the box.

The German has been linked with a summer move to Barcelona, with 90Min.com claiming that the Spanish club are confident they can get him signed in the next transfer window.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Sam Lee, here’s what Guardiola had to say about the midfielder’s future.

He stated, “Nobody knows what is going to happen, maybe he stays. Hopefully.”

Losing the 32-year-old would be a significant loss for Man City, he’s played nearly 175 Premier League matches and been with the club for seven seasons.

He’s certainly very experienced and that’s an aspect of the game that can be extremely hard to replace.

It must be a tremendous feeling having someone like Guardiola wanting you to stay and that will definitely play on Gundogan’s mind as he likely ponders his future with the club.