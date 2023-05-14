Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The 21-year-old Belgian has been an instant hit at Goodison Park since joining the club last summer and the Red Devils are keen on securing his services.

A report from Football Insider claims that Everton are now prepared to sell the player for a fee of around £50 million.

Onana joined Everton for £33 million in the summer and it makes sense for the Toffees to look for a hefty profit after the season he has had.

The Belgian has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder and Manchester United could certainly use someone like him.

Erik ten Hag will have to find a quality partner for Casemiro this summer and Onana would be a superb long-term acquisition. The 21-year-old will add defensive cover and physicality to the Manchester United midfield and he could form a quality partnership with the former Real Madrid star.

The Red Devils will be hoping to compete for major trophies next season and they will have to improve their squad in order for that to happen.

Onana and Casemiro have the quality and skill set to dominate proceedings in the middle of the park and they will also help maintain Manchester United’s defensive discipline.

Everton have been fighting the relegation battle in the last two seasons and Onana will be tempted to join a big club like Manchester United if there is a concrete proposal on the table.