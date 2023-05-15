“They’ll be fuming” – Pundit says Arsenal players will feel they’ve thrown the title away

Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy believes Arsenal’s players will be fuming at throwing the Premier League title away after yesterday’s defeat to Brighton all but confirmed that the title race is over for this season at least.

The Gunners have a hugely promising young team that can surely bounce back next term, but they also let a strong position slip this year, and Murphy thinks plenty of the members of this squad will be hurting at how they’ve had to end up settling for second place.

Murphy says that while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta can look at the bigger picture and the progress the team has made since last season, there’ll still be players feeling they didn’t do enough during their recent poor run, which surrendered their lead at the top and allowed Manchester City to move into pole position to be champions again.

"I think they'll be fuming." ? Has this season been a success for Arsenal?#BBCFootball #MOTD pic.twitter.com/3kuDRZASUR — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 15, 2023

See the video clip above as Murphy makes it clear Arsenal will not be happy with how this has panned out, even if the season as a whole might end up being remembered as a success, given where the team was before.