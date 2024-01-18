Danny Murphy has named the Man City player who would be a good signing for Liverpool

Danny Murphy stated that while he cannot imagine Manchester City approving a transfer of this kind, he would not mind seeing Kalvin Phillips sign for Liverpool this month.

Surprisingly, Phillips is still a Manchester City player. The English midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, with Newcastle, Tottenham and Crystal Palace interested in signing him.

Among the teams that have been linked with Phillips recently, one of them is Liverpool.

Wataru Endo has shown promise since signing for the club, however, he is away on international duty in the Asia Cup. It seems that the Reds are lacking in depth in that particular position.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Danny Murphy suggested that he would be happy with Phillips signing for the Reds.

“I don’t think it would be a bad one. It depends on how they do it. I just find it highly unlikely that Man City would be letting him go to strengthen Liverpool’s midfield when they’re competing for the title,” he said.

“If Liverpool were sitting seventh and having a tough time, then maybe. But I can’t see it happening. But yeah, he knows how to play that role. He’s very defensive minded, very disciplined in the way he plays.”

The Premier League champions are demanding a £7 million loan fee for Phillips so any team that pays that gets to sign the former Leeds United midfielder.

Selling their midfielder to Liverpool would mean City are making their Premier League rivals stronger. The possibility that Manchester City would approve of such a move is almost impossible, as Murphy points out.