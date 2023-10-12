Video: Danny Murphy claims club made a mistake with Crystal Palace first-team player

Crystal Palace star, Marc Guehi, is undoubtedly the one that got away for Chelsea, with the centre-back now one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League.

Senior international honours were only a matter of time for the 23-year-old, so it’s a wonder that the Blues, when they sold him to the south Londoners, didn’t insert a buyback clause into his deal.

It’s certainly something that’s puzzled talkSPORT’s Danny Murphy, who doesn’t blame Chelsea for letting Guehi leave at the time.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal supporters believe they will sign Newcastle ace next summer Arsenal and Chelsea on alert for potential winger transfer following recent development “He’d go back” – Former Leeds United man would jump at the chance of a return says journo

“I think it’s always difficult when players are on a certain journey that doesn’t align with the club. And what I mean by that is he (Guehi) wanted to play every week, he was probably at Chelsea at a time where players ahead of him were rightly ahead of him,” he said

“And although you might see this potential and this emerging talent for a year or two years down the line, if he’s completely unsettled and there’s a value to get him gone and take the money for him and let him go… I mean, they should’ve put a buy-back clause in of a reasonable amount maybe.”

Pictures via talkSPORT