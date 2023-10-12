Video: Danny Murphy claims club made a mistake with Crystal Palace first-team player

Crystal Palace star, Marc Guehi, is undoubtedly the one that got away for Chelsea, with the centre-back now one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League.
Senior international honours were only a matter of time for the 23-year-old, so it’s a wonder that the Blues, when they sold him to the south Londoners, didn’t insert a buyback clause into his deal.
It’s certainly something that’s puzzled talkSPORT’s Danny Murphy, who doesn’t blame Chelsea for letting Guehi leave at the time.
“I think it’s always difficult when players are on a certain journey that doesn’t align with the club. And what I mean by that is he (Guehi) wanted to play every week, he was probably at Chelsea at a time where players ahead of him were rightly ahead of him,” he said
“And although you might see this potential and this emerging talent for a year or two years down the line, if he’s completely unsettled and there’s a value to get him gone and take the money for him and let him go… I mean, they should’ve put a buy-back clause in of a reasonable amount maybe.”
