With Chelsea’s goalkeeper situation uncertain, journalist Ben Jacobs says that Emi Martinez could be an option for the club this summer.

Jacobs writes this in his Substack Chelsea column, saying that Martinez is a name to look out for along with two more Premier League No.1s and Andre Onana of Inter Milan.

Chelsea’s goalkeeper conundrum this season is one the club will endeavour to resolve as quickly as possible this summer, with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy expected to depart the club as the Blues look for a more assured, reliable man between the sticks.

Kepa’s future has been up in the air for some time now, while question marks remain around Mendy’s confidence in possession, something which has affected Chelsea during matches over the past couple of seasons.

With Mauricio Pochettino expected to be announced as the Blues’ new manager in the coming days, Jacobs, in his column, backs up Sami Mokbel’s reports that the Argentine coach wants to add players with Premier League experience to the squad this summer.

“Pochettino has emphasised the need to bring in proven Premier League quality,” Jacobs wrote.

“He will assess the goalkeeper situation, and it is very possible a new No.1 arrives. David Raya, Jordan Pickford and Andre Onana have all been looked at, and keep an eye on Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez, too.”

Martinez, who won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament Award at the Qatar World Cup in December, demonstrated his world-class ability as Argentina’s No.1, making crucial stops at the tournament, most notably his outstanding one-on-one save to deny Randal Kolo-Muani in the last seconds of extra-time in the final, a shot which had it gone in, would’ve won France the World Cup.

Even at Aston Villa, he continues to prove himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League, so it’s no surprise that a team like Chelsea, who are desperate for a confident No.1, are being linked with the Argentine.

The 30-year old is not the only Argentine being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge amid the expectation of Pochettino’s arrival, with Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez also said to be a target for the new manager-to-be, according to the Daily Mail.