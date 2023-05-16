Manager on verge of agreeing deal with Palace for next season

Crystal Palace would like Roy Hodgson to remain in charge next season.

The Englishman, who turns 76 later this year, recently took back over at Selhurst Park after Patrick Vieira was dismissed from his role earlier in the season.

And despite being the Premier League’s oldest manager, Hodgson has shown no signs of slowing down.

Guiding the Eagles from relegation fodder to a mid-table side, the Eagles’ top-flight status has already been secured and there are still two games left to play.

Consequently, with his deal set to expire at the end of the campaign, Palace, according to recent reports, are believed to be eager to extend the veteran tactician’s deal for at least one more year.