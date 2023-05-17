Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has spoken after their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the Champions League.

The semi-final first leg was 1-1 after 90 minutes, it was a big opportunity for both Ancelotti’s side and City to capitalise.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side was totally dominant in the second leg and looked a level above the La Liga outfit this evening.

Here’s what Ancelotti said after the match (as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport).

He stated, “There was no short circuit, they simply pressed us high and continued to do so. Maybe in the second half we could have managed some balls better. We are about to lose in the semi-final against such a strong team. At the beginning we had some problems, then we could manage some balls better, but there was no psychological decline”.

There are questions about the future of the Italian boss, the Real hierarchy may feel its best to cut ties with him.

However, this one result doesn’t take away from the legacy that Ancelotti has built for himself. There’s no doubt he will go down as one of the all-time greats in this sport.

Only time well tell when it comes to Ancelotti’s future, but you cannot deny the success he’s had with Real Madrid over the years.