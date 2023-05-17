Man United and Man City now know who will referee the FA Cup final

In just over a fortnight’s time, Man United and Man City will do battle in the first ever all-Manchester FA Cup final at Wembley.

By that point, Pep Guardiola’s side could’ve sewn up another Premier League title and be looking at trophy number two of three in their bid to earn only the second-ever English top-flight treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

After the way in which they demolished Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, City will deservedly start the final as favourites, though Erik ten Hag’s United can’t be discounted.

As we saw precisely 10 years ago, City can be beaten in the Wembley showpiece, and on that occasion it was Wigan Athletic doing the damage.

The club have clearly moved on since then of course, but the final remains one game where anything can happen.

Perhaps much will depend on the officials on the day, and the decisions they do or don’t make.

On Wednesday, the official Football Association website announced that Paul Tierney is the official that’s been given the honour of being the man in the middle.

More Stories / Latest News Dani Carvajal reacts after Real Madrid are hammered by City in the UCL Trevoh Chalobah on his transition to right-back and being called “Cafu” by Cesar Azpilicueta Man United will listen to offers for 30 y/o ace; but they’re not eager to sell him

The 42-year-old will be assisted by Scott Ledger and Neil Davies. Fourth official on the day is Peter Bankes and the reserve assistant referee will be Adrian Holmes.

David Coote is the VAR official and his assistant VAR is Simon Long, both of whom will clearly be under as much pressure as Tierney if there are any contentious decisions in what’s expected to be a high-octane clash.