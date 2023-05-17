Trevoh Chalobah has spoken about the challenges of transitioning to right-back for Chelsea and the new nickname he has adopted.

Signing a new contract with Chelsea back in November which will keep him at the club until 2028, Chalobah has been one of the Blues’ more impressive players this season, making 31 appearances in all competitions at the back.

In his last five starts, Chalobah has started at right-back three times in the absence of Reece James, and speaking on the Chelsea Twitter account, the Englishman spoke about his new nickname given to him by club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and what it has been like playing at right-back for the first time in the senior team at Chelsea.

“Obviously, I’m doing alright at right-back so Azpi’s been calling me Cafu every day!

As you know it’s different to playing at centre-back where you’re more central, so out on that flank, Azpi’s has been helping me a lot.

“Being in this new role and playing different positions, it’s good for the team so wherever I’m needed I’ll try and do my best.”

The 23-year old touched on his experiences playing on the right side of defence when out on loan in previous seasons, saying that he got used to the experience the more he played there.

“The more you play in a position, the more comfortable you get. I remember the last time I played at right-back was probably at Huddersfield on loan, so it’s good having the ability to play in different positions.”

Following his impressive performances out on the right in recent matches, Chalobah will be hoping to start there once again this weekend when Chelsea face Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.