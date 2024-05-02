Video: Tottenham concede another set piece goal, outstanding header from Chelsea star

Chelsea have taken the lead in their Premier League clash with Tottenham courtesy of an outstanding Trevoh Chalobah header. 

The match is a huge one for both clubs as they try to achieve their European ambitions for next season. The Blues are eyeing a place in the Europa League competitions, while Spurs are trying to catch Aston Villa for a place in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team have made a bright start to the game at Stamford Bridge and have now been rewarded through an outstanding Trevoh Chalobah header.

Ange Postecoglou will be furious as it is another set piece goal conceded by his Tottenham team.

Watch: Outstanding Trevoh Chalobah header gives Chelsea lead over Tottenham

