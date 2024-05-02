(Video) – Trevoh Chalobah reacts to Tottenham win

Trevoh Chalobah put in a man of the match display as Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The defender put in a superb performance, and opened the scoring with a brilliant header from Conor Gallagher’s free kick in the first half.

Chalobah has put in a string of very good performances since his return to the side, having missed the first half of the season through injury.

The Cobham graduates future is in doubt at Stamford Bridge with the club believed to want to sell the 24-year-old because he counts as profit on the books.

The win moves the Blues up to eighth in the table, three points behind Manchester United in sixth, as the battle for the Europa League looks set to go to the wire.

After the game Chalobah spoke about the feeling he gets from putting on the Chelsea shirt and always doing his best whether in training or out on the pitch.

Watch: Chalobah reacts to Tottenham win