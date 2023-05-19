Chelsea in for world class striker who ‘will be sacrificed’ by his club this summer

To say that the 2022/23 Premier League season has been underwhelming for Todd Boehly and Chelsea is to state the blindingly obvious, though the expectation will be that things can only get better for the Blues from this point.

If and when Mauricio Pochettino is confirmed as the new man in charge at Stamford Bridge, the wheels will start to be put in motion for players that the Argentinian wants to buy and those he thinks will be surplus to requirements.

One of the first tasks he will surely have to attend to is securing a world class striker. Though the likes of Joao Felix and Kai Havertz are decent enough players in their own right, they’re not out and out strikers, and their goals output is evidence of that.

BBC Sport note that Havertz is level with Raheem Sterling on nine goals, with Joao Felix and four other players next in line on three goals apiece.

In 36 appearances as well as eight more as a substitute for Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic has plundered 14 goals and four assists per WhoScored.

That includes a sublime effort against Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday night.

What a finish from Dusan Vlahovic! ? The composure to put Juventus ahead vs. Sevilla…#UEL pic.twitter.com/bJmEUCmyMy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2023

A proper centre-forward that’s happy to mix it with defenders and who has great technical ability, he’s precisely the type of player that Chelsea need.

According to former player, now agent, Massimo Brambati, speaking to TMW Radio, the west Londoners are one of three clubs that are in for the player, who Juve will, says Brambati, ‘be sacrificed in the summer.’