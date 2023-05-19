Independiente del Valle director reveals another Premier League side made bid for Kendry Paez before they accepted Chelsea’s offer

Independiente del Valle director Santiago Morales has revealed that Manchester United made a late charge to sign Kendry Paez before they accepted Chelsea’s offer.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted in mid-April that Chelsea agreed a €20million package to sign Paez, who will join the Blues in 2025 when he turns 18.

Paez is regarded as one of the top South American talents and Morales told the Evening Standard that they received offers from other teams for the Ecuadorian, but Chelsea were the keenest to prise him away from del Valle.

Today, I can say that Kendry Paez, in two years’ time, will go to Chelsea.

We received offers from Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, Chelsea were the team that showed the most interest.”
Since Todd Boehly’s arrival at Chelsea, the Blues have scoured the world for the best young talents, with Paez the latest to join the list and he will hope that when he joins in a couple of seasons, he gets given the opportunity to showcase his talents to the world.
