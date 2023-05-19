Newcastle United continue to be linked with a move for the Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Italian club this season and he is set to move on as a free agent in the summer.

Apparently, the Italian giants want to agree on a new deal with him but they have not been able to convince him so far.

A report from Calciomercato claims that Newcastle United are ready to return for the French international in the coming weeks. The Magpies reportedly tried to sign him in January 2022, but they were unsuccessful in their attempt to convince the player.

Rabiot helped France reach the recently concluded World Cup final and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for Newcastle.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his career as he could make an immediate impact at the Premier League club. Newcastle will have to bring in a reliable central midfield partner for Bruno Guimarães and the 28-year-old certainly fits the profile.

Rabiot will add control, composure and physicality in the middle of the park.

He has proven himself at the highest level with club and country and he could help Newcastle take the next step in their development.

The Magpies are very close to securing Champions League qualification and they could be an attractive destination for Rabiot this summer. They are one of the richest clubs in the world and they will be able to offer the Frenchman a lucrative contract.

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke.