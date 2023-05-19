NUFC’s Callum Wilson holds better goalscoring stat than Haaland, Kane and Salah

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson has had an exceptional April and May, as far as his goalscoring has been concerned. 

In total, Wilson has bagged 18 Premier League goals for the Magpies. It’s his highest tally ever in England’s top flight with two games still to play.

The Magpies striker once again found himself on the scoresheet last night. He scored their third in a 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Since the start of April, the 31-year-old has got himself 11 league goals. No other player has scored more than that number in the same timeframe.

To put that into perspective, Wilson is ahead of Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haalnd.

His manager Eddie Howe has been full of praise for him recently, labelling his display against the Seagulls as “fantastic” and “exceptional” speaking to Sky Sports.

Down below you can see the stats for the most Premier League goals scored since the start of April…

 

