Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the French midfielder Manu Kone at the end of the season.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old Frenchman ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kone has been a key player for Borussia Mönchengladbach and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the Blues.

“They also have other options in the list. For example, they have an eye on Manu Kone, who is doing very well at Borussia Monchengladbach, but there are also other clubs interested.”

Chelsea will have to bring in a quality partner for Enzo Fernandez and the 22-year-old seems like the ideal option.

Kone is versatile enough to play as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder. He has the skill set to complement Fernandez and the two players could form a quality partnership at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield.

Chelsea need to bring in a midfielder who will help shield the back four and add some physicality to the side as well. Kone is also excellent at winning the ball back for his side and he could be the ideal long-term alternative to N’Golo Kante.

The experienced Frenchman will be out of contract in the summer and he is yet to pen an extension with the Blues.

Recently Christian Falk revealed to CaughtOffside that the young midfielder is a huge fan of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba and it remains to be seen whether he is open to a move to Stamford Bridge if the opportunity arises.

Chelsea certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.