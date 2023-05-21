Leicester City are said to be very interested in approaching ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter to be their new manager ahead of this summer.

The Foxes currently find themselves in relegation peril, with their Premier League status likely to be decided on the final day of the season.

It’s been an extremely troublesome season for the former Premier League champions, who have won just eight league matches this season, conceding the joint third-most goals in the division.

Sacking Brendan Rogers on April 2nd, Leicester appointed Dean Smith a week later to take them through until the end of the season but results have so far failed to improve, with the club picking up just one win in his six games in charge so far.

Now Football Insider are claiming that the Leicester hierarchy are considering an approach for Graham Potter, who himself was sacked as Chelsea boss on the same day Rodgers was relieved of his duties at the King Power Stadium.

Potter left Chelsea 11th in the Premier League table after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa and despite his tough spell at Stamford Bridge, perhaps a move back into management to a team with less surrounding pressure could be the best thing for him to get his managerial career back on track.