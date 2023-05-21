Watch Declan Rice convert at the back post to get West Ham United back into the game against a battling Leeds United side.

Despite their impressive start, Leeds have conceded again, their 72nd goal of the season and they only have themselves to blame for the Rice goal.

Pablo Fornals drove towards the penalty area and slipped a ball through to Jarrod Bowen, who had all the time in the world to lift a pass to the back post where Rice himself had plenty of space to hit an effort over Leeds keeper Joel Robles and in.

Declan Rice’s goal to make it 1-1 on possibly his last home game! ??pic.twitter.com/h8Y8GHCMMt — Uber West Ham (@UberWestHam) May 21, 2023

All square again and Leeds have it all to do once more.