Liverpool ask Premier League club to keep them in the loop regarding £50m star’s future

Liverpool have asked Wolves to keep them updated about the future of Ruben Neves as the midfielder is set to leave Molineux this summer.

After six years with Wolves, the 26-year-old has made the decision to leave with a year left on his contract and it is believed that a £50m bid would be sufficient enough for the Premier League club to part ways with the midfielder.

Neves said farewell to Wolves fans last weekend during their final home match with an emotional lap of honour and that all but confirmed his exit.

Barcelona are the club believed to be in the lead for the Wolves star’s signature as there is a verbal agreement, but with the Catalan club suffering from financial issues, the move is not a certainty.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have asked Wolves to keep them informed on Neves’ future after a January enquiry was knocked back.

The Reds are in the market for several midfielders over the summer and with Alexis Mac Allister looking like the first to come through the door, could the Wolves star be the next to follow?