More stalemate in Man United takeover talks as Glazer’s refuse to name preferred bidder despite progress meeting

If the long-suffering Man United supporters thought that the club takeover talks were soon going to be over, they’re in for another shock.

In fact, perhaps the Glazer family still dragging their heels isn’t really a shock at all.

Sky Sports report that a meeting took place on Thursday to discuss the progress of the deal but, importantly, the current owners still refused to name their preferred bidder.

The problem that Erik ten Hag now has is that any potential transfers that he wants to push through quickly will need to be placed on the back burner until it’s confirmed exactly how much money he will have in the kitty.

Once a preferred bidder between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim has finally been decided upon, there’ll still be a wait whilst either Ineos or the Qatari delegation do their due diligence before sign off.

With just over two weeks until the summer transfer window opens, the quicker this process can be done the better, however, there appears to be no rushing the Glazers.

The report from Sky also suggests that Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains in pole position ahead of Sheikh Jassim, even though anything official in that regard has yet to be announced.

Given that his Ineos bid allows the Glazer family to stay on in some capacity, the supporters will almost certainly be wary of the bid until they can be persuaded otherwise.