Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing Pedro Goncalves from Sporting CP.

According to a report from Portuguese publication A Bola, the 24-year-old has attracted the attention of Aston Villa and the Premier League side have now made an enquiry regarding a potential summer move.

Goncalves has 20 goals and 15 assists to his name across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for the West Midlands club.

Unai Emery’s side have been heavily dependent on Ollie Watkins for goals this season and they need to bring in more quality in the final third. Goncalves will add creativity and goals to the side. Furthermore, he is versatile enough to play on both flanks and he could be an asset for the Premier League side in the coming seasons.

The 24-year-old has a contract with Sporting CP until the summer of 2026 and they are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet. It is fair to assume that Aston Villa will have to pay a premium in order to convince them.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive option for Goncalves and he is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining Aston Villa.

Playing under a top-class coach like Unai Emery could help the talented young Portuguese winger develop further and fulfil his potential.