Liverpool delegation head four-club scouting mission of Juventus and Sporting stars

With the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season in sight, it’s right that clubs will be looking around already to see what players are available and what key positions need strengthening.

The right recruitment can make or break a team’s season, and one only has to look at the haphazard buying policy of Todd Boehly at Chelsea to see what happens when you just thrown money around aimlessly.

Arguably, whoever was in charge at Stamford Bridge this season was going to find it tough going, and Graham Potter just happened to be the fall guy.

A team that have recruited well over the past few seasons is Liverpool, and though the Reds have gone off the boil this season and need a refresh, there can’t be any complaints concerning the backing of their manager, Jurgen Klopp.

It was Liverpool that headed a delegation of four Premier League sides that also included Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur to watch a trio of players in the Sporting v Juventus Europa League quarter-final second-leg clash in midweek, per 90Min.

The outlet’s understanding was that all four delegations were at the Estadio Jose Alvalade to run the rule over Adrien Rabiot, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves, all of whom offer a different skill set and perspective for what each team may require.

It appears to be nothing more than a scouting mission at this stage, but intelligence will have been gathered to give the clubs any information that may be relevant when pursuing a transfer.