Aston Villa are reportedly interested in the Sporting CP winger Pedro Goncalves.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for the Portuguese club and he scored 20 goals across all competitions last season. The talented winger picked up 15 assists along the way as well and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club.

According to a report from the Portuguese publication Record via SportWitness, Aston Villa were keen on signing the player during the summer transfer window, but the move did not materialise. They continue to keep tabs on the 25-year-old, but a move in January seems unlikely as well.

Sporting CP do not want to lose a key player midway through the season and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa decide to test the waters with a concrete proposal in January.

They have made an impressive start to the Premier League campaign and the right additions in January could help them finish the season strongly. Unai Emery will want to push for Champions League qualification and Goncalves will certainly improve Villa going forward.

The 25-year-old is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he will add goals and assists to the side. Currently, Aston Villa are overly dependent on Ollie Watkins for goals and they need players who can share the goalscoring burden with the England international.

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting opportunity for Goncalves as well and the Portuguese winger could be keen on taking the next step in his career.