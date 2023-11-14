Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Pedro Goncalves ahead of the January transfer window.

A report from 90 Min claims that Tottenham sent scouts to watch the 25-year-old winger in action at the weekend during the Lisbon Derby.

Goncalves has been a key player for the Portuguese club and his performances have attracted the attention of the north London outfit. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal when the transfer window opens in January.

The 25-year-old has been linked with the move to the Premier League in the past as well and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. He will add goals and creativity to the Tottenham attack if he joins the club.

Spurs could certainly use more depth in their attack. Son Heung-min has had to carry the goalscoring burden following the departure of Harry Kane. The likes of Richarlison have not been able to step up and Tottenham should invest in another attacker.

Goncalves is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he can slot into the central attacking midfield role as well. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham for the right price.

The 25-year-old will be tempted to play in the Premier League and he will want to showcase his qualities at the highest level. The winger has five goals and four assists to his name across all competitions this season and he had a phenomenal campaign last year as well. He scored 20 goals across all competitions last season and he picked up 15 assists along the way.