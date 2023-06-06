Arsenal optimistic over midfielder transfer as formal approach now imminent

Arsenal are reportedly optimistic over their chances of sealing the transfer of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The Gunners are set to finally make a formal approach for the England international after West Ham play Fiorentina in tomorrow evening’s Europa Conference League final clash.

That’s according to talkSPORT in the tweet below, with Arsenal fans sure to be excited by this development, with potentially key stages of getting this deal done now imminent…

BREAKING: Arsenal remain optimistic on their chances of signing West Ham captain Declan Rice.#AFC are set to make a formal approach for Rice after tomorrow's Europa Conference League final. – talkSPORT sources understand ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/zrFX94qHDp — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 6, 2023

Rice looks absolutely ideal to help take Mikel Arteta’s side to the next level, with Arsenal surprising a few people with a serious title challenge this season, only to come undone late on as Manchester City took the trophy.

If someone like Rice could come in and strengthen Arsenal’s midfield, it could make all the difference for the club and also help them make that step up to playing in the Champions League after a six-year absence from the competition.

West Ham fans will undoubtedly be disappointed as it looks like their club faces a real fight to keep Rice this summer, but few can begrudge him this big move after some great service at the London Stadium down the years.