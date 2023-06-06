Liverpool unlikely to make move for highly-rated relegated star says transfer journalist

Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia this summer as the Reds have prioritised other midfield targets ahead of the highly-rated teenager.

The 19-year-old had an impressive campaign in the Premier League this season despite playing with a struggling Southampton side that ended up getting relegated.

That earned the Belgian a lot of attention heading into the summer transfer window and one team that has been linked to the Southampton star has been Liverpool.

However, transfer journalist Jacque Talbot has stated that a move for Lavia is unlikely as Jurgen Klopp is more inclined to move for two of his other top targets – Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone and Nice’s Khephren Thuram.

Will Romeo Lavia to Liverpool happen this summer?

Speaking to Empire of the Kop about Liverpool’s midfield targets, Talbot stated about the Reds signing Lavia: “I think with Lavia, there’s an admiration for him.

“We broke the initial interest in late March, we heard a suggestion (Southampton want £50m as their asking price – it won’t be that, it will be closer to £40m, maybe even less than that) that Tyler Morton could be sold to Southampton to subsidise the overall fee.”

The journalist continued with: “Liverpool are more likely to get Thuram and Kone than Lavia at this point – that would be my guess.

“There’s certainly interest there, though. The only reason I say I guess is that, with such a pivotal season coming up, I wonder if Lavia’s experience might dissuade them. Saying that, he has had a really good Premier League season, he’s been the star performer for Southampton, despite them being relegated. He is tremendous, but as of hearing any more – nothing recently.”