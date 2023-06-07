Chelsea contact PSG to open negotiations for superstar transfer

Chelsea have reportedly contacted Paris Saint-Germain to open formal negotiations over the potential transfer of Brazilian superstar forward Neymar.

The Blues seem to be in position to swoop for Neymar as PSG are open to let him go this summer, with contacts now seemingly underway, according to Le 10 Sport.

Neymar hasn’t been at his best for a while now, but on his day there’s no doubt he remains a world class talent who can influence games at the very highest level.

It makes sense that Chelsea’s owners are keen on the 31-year-old, whose arrival at Stamford Bridge would represent a real statement signing after a difficult season.

If Neymar does move to CFC, he’d be reunited with former PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino in west London, though it remains to be seen if he’ll view that potential connection as a positive or a negative.

Pochettino didn’t do too well during his spell in charge of the Parc des Princes, and it was his failure to get the best out of players like Neymar that hurt the Argentine.