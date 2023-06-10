Manchester City have won the treble but their Champions League final victory was far from routine and Romelu Lukaku had a huge role to play in his side failing to register a goal.
Marcelo Brozovic looped a cross to the back post and Robin Gosens headed it back across the box to an awaiting Belgian who seemed destined to score an equaliser.
READ MORE: (Video) Rodri scores Manchester City’s first Champions League final goal as treble success looms
Instead, the former Manchester United man played the ball directly to the knee of a forever grateful Ederson who couldn’t have done anything but save the ball that came his way.
The 30-year-old will forever replay that moment in his head and it will always be remembered as the moment the Abu Dhabi-owed club won the treble.
You can watch Lukaku’s miss via @btsportfootball on Twitter:
WHAT A SAVE FROM EDERSON!! ?
Has that moment just won them the Champions League…? ?#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/NW3wYwYoaD
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 10, 2023