(Video) Lukaku’s headed effort will haunt him forever as Inter hand City the treble

Manchester City have won the treble but their Champions League final victory was far from routine and Romelu Lukaku had a huge role to play in his side failing to register a goal.

Marcelo Brozovic looped a cross to the back post and Robin Gosens headed it back across the box to an awaiting Belgian who seemed destined to score an equaliser.

Instead, the former Manchester United man played the ball directly to the knee of a forever grateful Ederson who couldn’t have done anything but save the ball that came his way.

The 30-year-old will forever replay that moment in his head and it will always be remembered as the moment the Abu Dhabi-owed club won the treble.

You can watch Lukaku’s miss via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

