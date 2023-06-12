Exclusive: Ajax defender down on the list of priorities for Liverpool and Man United

Both Liverpool and Man United are in the market for a centre-back this summer but the Premier League giants have other areas they want to address first before recruiting for their defence.

For the Reds, Jurgen Klopp is still looking to bring in more midfielders having already landed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton; whilst in Manchester, a striker is top of Erik ten Hag’s list as the Red Devils look to add more goals to their squad.

Jurrien Timber is one name that has been linked to both clubs in recent months but transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano is unsure where the Ajax star stands with both clubs as they have other areas to address first.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside, Romano addressed the future of Timber and the interest of both Liverpool and Man United. The transfer journalist said: “I think in general it’s an interesting situation because Timber is a fantastic talent and he’s a player who was close to join Manchester United one year ago, then they decided to go for a different strategy because they signed Lisandro.

“So it was impossible to sign two players in the same position from the same club. So let’s see if they will decide to return.”

As for Liverpool’s reported interest, Romano stated: “At the moment I heard of different names they like so at the moment, it’s not something concrete for Liverpool.

“We know they’re looking for a centre-back. I think honestly, they will go for a left-footed centre-back in case they will find an opportunity, but this is still very early stages.

“So we have to see what kind of opportunities there will be. We know their focus is on the midfield and importantly how much would be the asking price because yes, today Timber spoke and said he still doesn’t know what kind of future he will have at Ajax but it’s also true that he’s under contract for two more years until summer 2025.”