Fabrizio Romano suggests when Chelsea will announce Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Christopher Nkunku will join Chelsea ahead of the new season but the deal to bring the 25-year-old from RB Leipzig is yet to be announced.

The French star signed his contract back in December ahead of a summer move and the signing of the forward is a huge coup for the West London club.

Many fans of the Blues might be wondering when Nkunku will be officially announced as a Chelsea player and according to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League club will do it once the latest round of international matches are over – with France finishing up on June 19 against Greece.

More Stories / Latest News
Manager says goodbye to his club after rumours Leeds want him
Exclusive: Pundit suggests Declan Rice would be better off joining Man United than Arsenal
Steven Gerrard ready to return to management with next club already deceided

Nkunku is expected to be ready to join Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for pre-season and will be a game-changer for the timid attack of Chelsea seen throughout this season.

The France international has been sensational for Leipzig over the last two seasons and despite having an injury-ridden campaign, the forward still scored 23 goals and assisted a further nine across 36 matches over the last nine months.

More Stories Christopher Nkunku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.