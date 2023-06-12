Fabrizio Romano suggests when Chelsea will announce Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku will join Chelsea ahead of the new season but the deal to bring the 25-year-old from RB Leipzig is yet to be announced.

The French star signed his contract back in December ahead of a summer move and the signing of the forward is a huge coup for the West London club.

Many fans of the Blues might be wondering when Nkunku will be officially announced as a Chelsea player and according to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League club will do it once the latest round of international matches are over – with France finishing up on June 19 against Greece.

No changes, no issues or no problems on Christopher Nkunku deal ? #CFC Understand Chelsea originally agreed with RB Leipzig to announce Nkunku after his final games of the season with France (June 19). Medical done in September (!), contract signed in December. ??? pic.twitter.com/ASfD7phQLZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2023

Nkunku is expected to be ready to join Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for pre-season and will be a game-changer for the timid attack of Chelsea seen throughout this season.

The France international has been sensational for Leipzig over the last two seasons and despite having an injury-ridden campaign, the forward still scored 23 goals and assisted a further nine across 36 matches over the last nine months.