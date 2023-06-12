Manchester United remain interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount during the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have now sent messages to the 24-year-old Chelsea star confirming their intention to push for him in the coming days.

However, Chelsea are determined to recoup €80 million for the player and Manchester United are unwilling to pay that kind of money for Mount. The deal has not progressed over the past week but Manchester United still remain keen on signing the player.

Personal terms should not be an issue between the two parties and Mount is reportedly keen on the move to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince Chelsea to bring down the asking price in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract and no club would want to pay €80 million for him.

Meanwhile, the midfielder has refused to sign a new contract with Chelsea and the Blues are now under pressure to cash in on him this summer. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer next summer.

It is fair to assume that the London club will ultimately buckle under pressure and let him leave for a more reasonable amount.

Manchester United need to add creativity and goals to their midfield and the 24-year-old would be a quality long-term acquisition. Mount is versatile enough to play in a number of midfield roles and he could be an asset for Erik ten Hag in the coming seasons.