Talks soon: Chelsea to discuss star’s potential transfer away

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah’s future will be under discussion soon, with Inter Milan a possible option for the 23-year-old.

The Blues are set for a meeting with Inter over a number of players, with Fabrizio Romano explaining that Kalidou Koulibaly is their priority to strengthen in defence this summer.

Chalobah could also be another to watch, according to Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, though it remains to be seen precisely what will be the outcome of upcoming talks over the England Under-21 international’s future.

“As previously reported, Chelsea and Inter will have a meeting to discuss Romelu Lukaku, but also a few other names, including possible defensive signings for the Nerazzuri,” Romano said.

“Inter’s priority is Kalidou Koulibaly. For Trevoh Chalobah, nothing is decided yet on Chelsea’s side, and there will be internal discussions about him in the next weeks. Still, I would not be surprised if he ended up leaving Chelsea to have regular game time elsewhere.

“Chalobah is a solid player and in my opinion a little unlucky not to play more at Stamford Bridge, so I think this could be a smart signing for Inter to bolster their defence as Milan Skriniar is leaving on a free transfer for Paris Saint-Germain.”

Chelsea fans will perhaps have mixed feelings about Chalobah, who has shown some potential since rising up through the club’s academy, even if there probably are a few better players ahead of him in the pecking order now.

Still, CFC have been in a similar situation before with the likes of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, who have performed really well since leaving Stamford Bridge, so Chalobah looks like someone with the potential to replicate that at somewhere like Inter.