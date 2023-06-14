Chelsea see Man United as bigger threat than Arsenal in pursuit of £70m+ transfer

Manchester United may reportedly be the bigger threat than Arsenal in the race against Chelsea to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

The Ecuador international, valued at over £70million by the Seagulls, has been in superb form in the Premier League in recent times and looks set to have a host of suitors this summer, with Chelsea making him one of their targets in midfield, according to The Athletic.

The report adds that Man Utd may be seen as the club’s main threat for Caicedo, however, despite the likes of Arsenal also being mentioned as suitors for the 21-year-old.

Chelsea missed out on a place in Europe next season, which surely puts them at a disadvantage, with the project at Arsenal surely far more tempting right now.

United may also be viewed as a good club for him, though, with Erik ten Hag doing a decent job to get the Red Devils back into the top four last season, whilst also winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the final of the FA Cup.

Someone like Caicedo coming in as an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay could be ideal to take the team to the next level.

Chelsea will no doubt hope they can land this perfect long-term successor to N’Golo Kante, though.