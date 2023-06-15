Video: Rio Ferdinand says Man United takeover is imminent and he names the winning bidders

It seems that the Man United takeover saga is almost at an end after seven months of wrangling and negotiations.

Long suffering supporters of the club will surely be delighted to know that their beloved club, one of the most storied in English football history, is about to be taken out of the Glazer family’s hands.

Former Red Devils captain, Rio Ferdinand, speaking on his Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE YouTube channel, noted that the takeover is now imminent.

He also named the new bidders, saying that the bid from Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation is the one which will be accepted.