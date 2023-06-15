Video: The moment Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho made his Argentina debut

Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho made his debut for Argentina on Thursday as the winger came off the bench in a friendly against Australia in China. 

The 18-year-old is having a breakthrough year as his national team debut follows an impressive season at Man United where the youngster made 34 appearances for the Red Devils thanks to the trust Erik ten Hag has shown in the Argentina star.

Today would have been a proud day for Garnacho as he replaced Nicolas Gonzalez during minute 74 and the moment he made his debut can be seen below.

