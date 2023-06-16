Chelsea keen on £80m star, club ready to accept 23-year-old Blues ace in the deal

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 23-year-old needs to play regularly and he has been linked with a move to Brighton and Hove Albion.

A report from 90 min claims that the Seagulls would be open to accepting Gallagher in a deal for Moises Caicedo who is expected to leave the club this summer.

Chelsea are keen on signing the 21-year-old midfielder and it will be interesting to see if they are ready to offer Gallagher to sweeten the deal for Brighton.

The Brighton midfielder is valued at £80 million and offering Gallagher in the deal will help Chelsea lower the asking price.

The Chelsea midfielder is reportedly keen to work with the Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and he wants to experience Europa League football with them next season.

Gallagher has proven himself to be a reliable Premier League midfielder during his loan spell at Crystal Palace and he could be a key player for Brighton next season.

The Seagulls have already lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and they could lose Caicedo to Chelsea. They need to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer and Gallagher would be a solid long-term investment.

The hard-working midfielder will add defensive cover, pressing and work rate to the midfield next season.

The Chelsea player is still only 23 and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. Working under the Italian manager could help Gallagher improve as a footballer.

If the 23-year-old can add more end product to his game, he could be a superb box-to-box midfielder for the Premier League club.