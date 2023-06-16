Chelsea agree personal terms with 21-year-old La Liga attacker

Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who has reported the Blues have taken a huge step toward signing the highly-rated Senegalese forward.

The Londoners’ need to sign a new striker this summer is well known. Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to play for the club again after spending last season back on loan with former club Inter Milan and Kai Havertz appears heading for the Stamford Bridge exit with Bayern Munich and Arsenal both in talks to sign him.

Consequently, with very few central attackers left to rely on, new manager Mauricio Pochettino will almost certainly be prioritising a new hitman to lead his line next season, and Jackson, 21, who is rumoured to have a €35m release clause in his deal, looks to be edging closer to becoming that player.

Since being promoted to Villarreal’s senior first team last year, Jackson, who has three years left on his deal, has scored 13 goals in 47 games in all competitions.

