Chelsea winger becomes latest star to receive Saudi offer

The list of players being approached by Saudi Arabian clubs continues to grow with the latest name to emerge as a target for the Pro League being Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

According to a recent report from Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, the Moroccan attacker is wanted by Al-Nassr.

Believed to be ‘interested’ in linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Chelsea’s number 22, who came close to joining Paris Saint-Germain during the January transfer window, could follow teammate N’Golo Kante out of the Stamford Bridge exit.

?EXCL : ??? #PL| ? Al-Nassr wants Hakim Ziyech ! Negotiations are ongoing to sign the player. The Saudis have made an initial offer to the Moroccan playmaker. ? Ziyech is interested in joining Al Nassr W @HanifBerkane https://t.co/xi1s6kECPS pic.twitter.com/t5pPCID8Bq — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) June 16, 2023

Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema became the latest star to join the Saudi Pro League after the striker decided to leave Real Madrid after 14 years and accept a contract with Al-Ittihad Club believed to be worth a mind-boggling £172m per season.

The Frenchman, along with Ronaldo, is now set to spearhead a remarkable attempt from Asia to rival the West’s sporting success, and judging by these latest reports, Ziyech could be the next star to join a long list of Premier League players moving East.