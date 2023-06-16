Despite not wanting to sell him this summer, Bayern Munich may be forced to offload midfielder Ryan Gravenberch if they cannot offer the Dutchman the regular football he craves.

And according to widespread reports, the 21-year-old former Ajax star is wanted by several top European clubs, including both Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Regardless of the interest being shown in him, Gravenberch has already publicly admitted to wanting to stay and succeed at Bayern Munich.

“I had expected that I would get more chances and minutes than I eventually got. I had done very good preparation and thought I deserved it,” he told De Telegraaf recently.

“I just want to play more, preferably at Bayern Munich. And otherwise at a club where I play 100 percent. That’s my preference. Because I don’t want to have another year like the one I’ve had now. One like that. One season is good, I really learned a lot. But I just want to play football.”

However, with several Premier League clubs interested in signing him this summer, according to 90min, if the Germans decide to cash in on their number 38, the midfielder’s preference is to link up with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also rumoured to be monitoring the 21-year-old’s situation in Germany.

Since joining the Bavarians from Ajax one year ago, Gravenberch, who has eight senior international caps to his name, has started just three Bundesliga matches.