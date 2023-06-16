French international attacker Antoine Griezmann has been a key player for Atletico Madrid this past season.

The Spanish giants have the option to sign the player permanently for a fee of around €25 million.

According to a report from Fichajes, clubs like Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

Apparently, Atletico Madrid have an obligation to sign the player permanently if certain conditions are met. Griezmann returned to Atletico Madrid back in 2021 and he will be hoping to sort out his long-term future soon.

The French international scored 16 goals and picked up 19 assists across all competitions this past season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United if they managed to sign him.

The Red Devils need to add more quality and depth through their attack. They have been overly dependent on Marcus Rashford and the England international clearly needs more support from his teammates.

Griezmann can play in a number of attacking roles and his versatility will be an added bonus.

Although the 32-year-old Frenchman would be a short-term acquisition, he could help Manchester United challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons.

Griezmann has had an impressive World Cup campaign with France as well helping them reach the final of the tournament.

It will be interesting to see if Atletico Madrid take up the option to sign the player permanently or if he decides to return to his parent club Barcelona, who could then put him up for sale once again.

Either way, Griezmann could be a superb investment for Manchester United and they should look to seize the opportunity if it comes their way.