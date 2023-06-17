Christian Falk’s latest news on Real Madrid pursuit of another Borussia Dortmund youngster

After the unveiling of Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu this week, there are rumours that Real Madrid could be in the hunt for another Borussia Dortmund player.

The Bundesliga outfit lost out on a first title in over a decade after Bayern Munich’s late, late win in the final game of last season, and that may well prompt players to consider their options.

Even with the destination of the title in their own hands, they still weren’t able to get over the line, and that’s bound to hit the players hard.

From Bellingham’s point of view it was always believed that he would move on as long as a certain fee was met by the buying club, and Los Blancos seem to have done their business in that regard properly.

That the England international departs with his head high and no acrimony on either side is in stark contrast to when Ousmane Dembele went on strike to force through a move to Barcelona, by way of example.

Though rumours suggest that Karim Adeyemi is also a target for the Spanish top-flight outfit, Christian Falk, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, suggests that nothing is happening at the moment.

‘One rumour being heard in Spain is that Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi could be of interest to Real Madrid after a strong second half of the season, and Los Blancos are believed to have had the 21-year-old forward under consideration from as far back as 2018 when he broke through at RB Salzburg,’ he wrote.

‘The player has a contract until 2027, Dortmund have received no offer for his services to date, and even Adeyemi’s representatives have heard nothing concrete in any event.’

Of course, you can never say never in football and even if the deal isn’t on the table at this point, there is still plenty of time left in the summer transfer window to get things done and dusted.