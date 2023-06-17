Sadio Mane’s interesting three-word update to Newcastle question

Only Sadio Mane knows what the future holds for him, but one thing’s for sure and that is his 2023/24 season will not be spent at Bayern Munich.

The former Liverpool star appeared to not settle as well as probably he and the Bavarians had hoped, and that was before a reported bust-up with Leroy Sane which all but saw Bayern wash their hands of the player.

After becoming part of one of the most feared front threes in the Premier League history alongside Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, Mane has really had a stinker in the Bundesliga.

So much so that one could question just how much he’s fallen off the pace.

Regardless, he’s still a top-class finisher, and his skill set will arguably see clubs looking to see how they can go about constructing a deal.

Whether that is in the Premier League or elsewhere is an unknown at this stage, but the player may have inadvertently given away his future destination whilst speak with Tory peer, Martin Callanan.

The two were snapped in Senegal and Mr. Callanan bumped into the player in their hotel.

When asked if he would be coming to Newcastle by the peer, Mane issued a very interesting, and brief, response.

I’m in Senegal speaking at ?@EITIorg? conference. Honoured to meet ?@SMane_Officiel? in the hotel. Couldn’t resist asking him about coming to #NUFC next season, His enigmatic reply- “Never say never…”! Any chance ??@lee_ryder? ? pic.twitter.com/5mOIhg7a4z — Martin Callanan (@MartinCallanan) June 14, 2023

Though any deal could be a long way off at this stage, the fact that he didn’t say no could suggest that there might be something in it.

Eddie Howe would surely be in the market for the 31-year-old if he thought there was a chance of getting him, and there’s plenty of time to get a deal done given that the transfer window has only just opened.