Terms almost agreed: Arsenal very close to 1st summer signing, rivals focusing on three alternatives

Arsenal are reportedly very close to the potential transfer of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The 24-year-old has not exactly set the world alight at Stamford Bridge, but it seems Arsenal are moving closer to bringing him to the Emirates Stadium in what would be their first signing of the summer.

See below for the full details from Plettenberg, who has suggested that Bayern Munich are not currently in the race as things are too advanced with Arsenal as things stand, with AFC manager Mikel Arteta a big fan of the Germany international as a partner for Gabriel Jesus…

??News #Havertz: He‘s very close to join @Arsenal now! All depends on the final offer from Arsenal. #CFC Havertz, keen to join #Arsenal now as personal terms are almost agreed. Arteta loves to see him in addition to Jesus. ?? Bayern inquired about conditions in the last days… pic.twitter.com/jWjyPZvDID — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 18, 2023

According to Bild, Bayern also seem to have other priorities in attack, with the Bundesliga giants instead looking at Victor Osimhen, Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic to come in up front.

All in all, this looks like good news for Arsenal, even if some fans might be a little unsure about this surprise move for someone who’s looked so out of form for much of his time in the Premier League.