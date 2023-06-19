Some Man Utd figures want to “move on” from big-name player, teammates uncertain over transfer situation

Some Manchester United figures are reportedly unsure over David de Gea and would ideally like to “move on” from the Spaniard as their number one goalkeeper.

De Gea is sure to go down as a Man Utd legend after over a decade of great service, though his best form now seems to be behind him after some costly individual blunders last season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, there is a desire to move on from De Gea, though it seems there may not be an entirely unified plan coming together for the moment.

The report notes that Red Devils players don’t know if De Gea will still be at the club next season, while a new contract could still be an option for the 32-year-old.

MUFC fans will hope this can be resolved as soon as possible, with a new signing in goal surely needed if De Gea does end up leaving.

Everton GK Jordan Pickford is one name linked with United as a potential replacement, as per the Daily Star.